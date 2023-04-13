RG3 still training for another shot in the NFL

Robert Griffin III has carved out a prominent role for himself as an analyst with ESPN, but the former quarterback is still not ready to close the book on his playing career.

Griffin’s wife, Grete Griffin, shared a video on Twitter this week that showed RG3 jogging down the road alongside a car. Grete praised her husband for enjoying success as a broadcaster while still training in case an NFL team is willing to give him a shot.

“Nominated for a Sports Emmy today for his work on TV yet STILL this man trains every single day just in case a team comes calling. So proud of you baby and never met anyone that works harder for their dreams than you @RGIII,” Grete wrote.

One of RG3’s followers then asked if the quarterback would consider playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffin said that is up to Jerry Jones.

Griffin last played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-2020. His multi-year contract with ESPN allows him to leave at any time to return to the NFL. The 33-year-old has said he is hoping to do that at some point.

Griffin earned a more prominent role with ESPN last year, so he is probably content to keep doing what he’s doing.