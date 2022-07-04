RG3 shares update on his NFL future

Robert Griffin III has been working as an analyst for ESPN since last year, but that does not mean the former second overall pick has given up on his NFL career.

Griffin’s multi-year contract with ESPN allows him to leave at any time to return to playing. The quarterback told Christopher Williams of KWTX on Sunday that he has remained in shape and is still hoping to play.

“I still love to play, but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can,” Griffin said.

Griffin added that working as an analyst is something that “has been natural to me.” He made it clear that he is ready to play if a team comes calling, however.

“I am ready to go right now. I train every day. I throw and workout. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things,” Griffin said. “Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play.”

RG3 still ran an eye-popping 40-yard dash at a charity event back in April (video here), so he seems to be in good shape. The 32-year-old also revealed three teams he would have interest in playing for if he returned to the NFL. Whether or not those teams will call is another question.