Robert Griffin III lands big new role with ESPN

Robert Griffin III has not found a team to give him an opportunity to play in the NFL again, but at least he is moving up the ladder in his broadcasting career.

Griffin was hired by ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst last year. His role will be expanding during the 2022 season. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday that RG3 is replacing Randy Moss on the “Monday Night Countdown” pregame show. ESPN was said to be impressed with Griffin last season and wanted to give him an opportunity to spread his wings more.

While there has not been an official announcement from ESPN, Griffin essentially confirmed the news on Twitter. He thanked Moss.

Loved being on stage with Randy last season. He has always been gracious with his time and knowledge of the industry. Thankful for him and this opportunity 🙏🏾 https://t.co/WORcuVh0eC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 11, 2022

Moss was an analyst on “Monday Night Countdown” last season, but he will only be working on “Sunday NFL Countdown” this year. Marchand reported last week that it was the Hall of Famer’s decision to give up his Monday duties.

Griffin’s multi-year contract with ESPN allows him to leave at any time to return to playing. The 32-year-old reiterated again recently that he wants to do that, but he has to be happy with his increased responsibilities at ESPN.