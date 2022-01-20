Report: Jim Harbaugh would accept Raiders job

Jim Harbaugh continues to be linked to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching job, and the latest word out of his current employer is only going to fuel those rumors.

There is a belief within Michigan that Harbaugh would accept the Raiders job if it were offered to him, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. People within the program have reportedly long believed that Harbaugh would want to coach in the NFL again, but also concede that the coach can be difficult to read.

What is not clear is whether the timing is right for Harbaugh. Michigan is coming off its best season under him, while the Raiders are in an uncertain situation without a general manager. However, Harbaugh and Raiders owner Mark Davis are longtime friends, and Harbaugh also met his wife in Las Vegas.

Harbaugh has been mum on his status for next year, leaving everyone else guessing. Some reports have indicated the Michigan coach may be using the rumors as leverage in contract negotiations with Michigan. Other stories suggest that money isn’t even a factor in any move to the NFL.

There is an argument that at this stage, Michigan knows best where things stand with their coach. This report will be of clear concern for those who want him to stay in Ann Arbor.

