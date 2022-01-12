Raiders unlikely to keep Rich Bisaccia despite playoff appearance?

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia has done a fine job under difficult circumstances, but it still might not be enough to earn him the permanent gig.

As it stands, Bisaccia does not believe he will be given the Raiders job permanently and the organization plans to hire a new coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I don’t think he believes he has a chance to keep this job,” Schefter said on “Mad Dog Sports Radio”. “Maybe he does enough this postseason that he changes Mark Davis’ mind … but going into this, I don’t think he believes he’s safe. I think they believe they’re going to be making a change.”

Bisaccia took over the Raiders in October after Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation following a series of leaked emails. Bisaccia wound up going 7-5 as the Raiders’ interim coach, and will lead the team into its playoff game at Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Raiders, particularly owner Mark Davis, have a history of swinging for the fences and pursuing ambitious targets in searches like these. Even though Bisaccia has done a good job, there have been rumors linking the team to a much bigger name once the playoff run ends.

