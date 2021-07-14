Richard Sherman charged with burglary domestic violence

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman has found himself in some legal trouble.

King County public records show that Sherman was booked for “burglary domestic violence” at the Seattle Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning. His bail was denied, and the incident is under investigation as a possible felony.

News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The “INV” means it’s being investigated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/kz5qZp051S — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 14, 2021

Details surrounding the alleged incident are not yet known.

Sherman, 33, has been taking his time in free agency and says he wants to play for a contender. He missed 11 games last year with a calf injury. The five-time Pro Bowler is said to be open to returning to the Seattle Seahawks. He was also recently linked to another NFC contender.