 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 14, 2021

Richard Sherman to miss time after suffering injury during warmups

November 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Richard Sherman in practice gear

Richard Sherman has not played since he suffered a hamstring injury a month ago, and a new ailment will now keep the veteran cornerback out even longer.

Sherman was a late scratch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against Washington on Sunday, but not because of his hamstring issue. Sherman suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says he will miss multiple games.

Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles back in 2017, but his latest injury is not related to that one.

Sherman admitted that his hamstring injury was the result of doing too much in a short time after he signed with the Bucs. The 33-year-old’s body hasn’t cooperated with him, unfortunately.

We saw Sherman take on a different role with the Bucs while he was out with his hamstring injury, so perhaps he will return to that now.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus