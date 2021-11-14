Richard Sherman to miss time after suffering injury during warmups

Richard Sherman has not played since he suffered a hamstring injury a month ago, and a new ailment will now keep the veteran cornerback out even longer.

Sherman was a late scratch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against Washington on Sunday, but not because of his hamstring issue. Sherman suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says he will miss multiple games.

#Bucs CB Richard Sherman suffered a calf strain during pregame warmups, per source. The good news is it’s not his Achilles. But he’s going to miss some time beyond today’s game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2021

Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles back in 2017, but his latest injury is not related to that one.

Sherman admitted that his hamstring injury was the result of doing too much in a short time after he signed with the Bucs. The 33-year-old’s body hasn’t cooperated with him, unfortunately.

We saw Sherman take on a different role with the Bucs while he was out with his hamstring injury, so perhaps he will return to that now.