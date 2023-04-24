Report: Rival teams are frightened by 1 possible Eagles draft pick

It is uncommon to hear NFL teams openly worry about another team making a roster move, but that seems to be where some are at regarding the Philadelphia Eagles.

James Palmer of NFL Network spoke to executives from some NFC teams who are very worried about the Eagles using one of their first-round picks on running back Bijan Robinson, believing that such a move would make the Philadelphia offense almost impossible to stop.

I’ll just say this. A couple NFC teams I talked to this weekend DO NOT want the #eagles to draft RB Bijan Robinson. The thought of that offense with his addition is scary in their eyes. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/YrAJrthLiL — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 24, 2023

“When I talked to several teams over the weekend in the NFC, they do not want the Eagles to draft Bijan Robinson. They believe that would make this offense beyond scary,” Palmer said.

Palmer noted that drafting a running back as high as No. 10 would be a very uncharacteristic move for GM Howie Roseman. However, the Eagles do not expect to have such a high draft pick often going forward, and may take a swing on an unorthodox move to get a top-end talent. Plus, by Robinson’s own admission, the Eagles have met with him in the pre-draft process, and the team does need some help at running back.

Philadelphia could also wait until the No. 30 pick to draft Robinson, but that would run the risk of him being off the board by then. The Texas product is regarded as perhaps the top back in the draft, and he rushed for 1,580 yards and averaged a whopping 6.1 yards per carry for the Longhorns in 2022.