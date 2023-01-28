Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return

Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that.

Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that it was a possibility, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Gronk couldn’t pull the trigger to return when he contacted the Bucs about playing around Thanksgiving but told them 2023 was a possibility. https://t.co/j3lCW4SZ2w — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 28, 2023

The tight end has not ruled out playing again, but he said it would take a lot of money to convince him to come back. On the other hand, it has been reported that he at least talked to the Buccaneers about a comeback around Thanksgiving, so he may be more open to it than he has publicly suggested.

Gronkowski turns 34 in May and could conceivably play another season if he wanted to. It may bear watching, especially with Tom Brady facing free agency this offseason.