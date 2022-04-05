Rob Gronkowski shares why he has avoided catching passes this offseason

Many people have assumed Rob Gronkowski will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season now that Tom Brady is committed to playing. The star tight end says that is not necessarily true, and he doesn’t want the pigskin impacting his decision.

Gronkowski told TMZ this week that he is genuinely undecided about whether he will play in 2022. He’s trying to keep a clear head, which is why he would not even catch passes at a charity event over the weekend.

“I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, ‘Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,'” Gronkowski said. “And, right now, I’m not ready to get back out on that field. I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now.”

At the start of the offseason, Gronkowski said he was so banged up that the answer would have been a definite “no” about playing in 2022 if he had to decide right then. He did not, of course. The five-time Pro Bowler will turn 33 next month. He has dealt with many significant injuries during his career, so it makes sense that he is in no rush to start putting his body through the gauntlet again.

Despite missing several weeks with a rib injury, Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season. The 32-year-old is still capable of producing when healthy. Brady already convinced Gronk to come out of retirement once. Time will tell if he can do it again, but he know Gronkowski is only interested in playing for one team.

Photo: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports