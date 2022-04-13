Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend drops big hint to him

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating for several years now, and it sounds like the former New England Patriots cheerleader is ready to take the next step in the relationship.

Kostek was asked at the Kids’ Choice Awards over the weekend if she has given any thought to marrying Gronkowski. She openly admitted she is ready to say “yes” if and when Gronk pops the question.

“If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited,” Kostek told US Weekly. “He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him.”

Your move, Gronk.

Kostek said she and Gronkowski might as well be married already since they live together and do everything together. She also insisted she is not concerned about when Gronk might propose because “when the time is right, it’ll be.”

Gronkowski and Kostek, who has also appeared in several shows and posed for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, have been dating since 2015. Gronk may have more free time on his hands this year, as he is still contemplating whether or not he wants to play next season. If he does, it will only be for one team.