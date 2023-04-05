Rob Gronkowski shares why big Mac Jones rumor was ‘fake news’

A big rumor surfaced this week claiming New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones in trade talks this offseason, and you can add Rob Gronkowski to the growing list of people who do not believe it.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Tuesday cited “a source close to the situation” who told him Belichick has reached out to quarterback-needy teams to discuss potential trades involving Jones. During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” Wednesday, Gronk was asked about Florio’s report. He called it “fake news.”

“I think that was fake news. There’s just too much turnover this year,” Gronkowski said. “(Belichick) already brought in a new offensive coordinator. The whole offensive staff was basically turned over this year. Then if you’re shipping your quarterback (out), that’s just too much turnover to have in the NFL in one season and be able to complete the following year. I don’t think that’s real news. I think that is fake news.”

Gronkowski may not always reflect positively on his time with the Patriots, but he played for the franchise for nine seasons. He is plenty familiar with how things work in New England and how Belichick operates.

Though Gronkowski does not see Jones being shopped this offseason, he believes that could change if the former Alabama star plays poorly under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“But in the future, if Mac Jones doesn’t put it together this year with Bill O’Brien and all that, I can see that being a possibility after this season,” Gronk added.

One Patriots reporter quickly shot down the Jones trade talk. Others have also said they heard nothing about Belichick shopping Jones to other teams.