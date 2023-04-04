Patriots reporter addresses bombshell Mac Jones rumor

Mac Jones has been the subject of a few trade rumors in recent weeks, but one New England Patriots reporter seems very skeptical that the latest is accurate.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Tuesday cited “a source close to the situation” who told him Bill Belichick has shopped Jones in trade talks to multiple teams this offseason. Like many others, longtime Patriots reporter Mark Daniels felt Florio’s report made little sense.

According to Florio, potential suitors for Jones include the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders. Daniels was told by an NFL source that any interest the Patriots have in trading Jones would be “news” to him. A second source told Daniels that Jones’ name has “never come up” in any discussions with the Bucs. The same is true of the Raiders, a third Daniels source said.

Sure, it is possible that Florio’s source knows something that all three of Daniels’ sources don’t. It just does not seem likely given how the Patriots have operated this offseason.

Belichick brought back former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia last year to run his offense. The end result was a disaster, and Jones was openly unhappy with the coaching staff on more than one occasion. His outbursts may have created some tension with Belichick, but even Patriots owner Robert Kraft has acknowledged that Jones was not put in a position to succeed.

So what did the Patriots do? They brought back offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who worked with Jones for a brief period at Alabama before Jones entered the NFL Draft. It is no secret that Jones wanted New England to hire O’Brien. That probably is not the only reason Belichick made the move, but it may have been a factor.

With Jones still playing on a rookie contract, the Patriots would have to have an obvious replacement in mind if they were to move on from the former first-round pick. Unless New England shocks the NFL world by making a push to acquire a certain star quarterback, dumping Jones now would make little sense.