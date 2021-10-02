 Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski could be out multiple weeks due to latest injury

October 2, 2021
by Grey Papke

Rob Gronkowski’s rib injury is more significant than initially believed, and it could be a few weeks before he plays again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski suffered multiple rib fractures during last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. That could keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end out for “multiple weeks.”

Gronkowski was on the receiving end of a huge hit (video here), but the initial prognosis seemed to be quite good. It means Gronkowski will miss a long-awaited return to New England, at minimum.

The veteran tight end has been in outstanding form in 2021, with four touchdown receptions in the first three games of the season.

