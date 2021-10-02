Rob Gronkowski could be out multiple weeks due to latest injury

Rob Gronkowski’s rib injury is more significant than initially believed, and it could be a few weeks before he plays again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski suffered multiple rib fractures during last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. That could keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end out for “multiple weeks.”

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski suffered multiple fractured ribs last Sunday that threaten to sideline him for multiple weeks, sources tell ESPN. Initial X-rays were clean but follow up MRIs were not. “We held out hope all week he’d be ready,” said one source. “He’s a different breed.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2021

Gronkowski was on the receiving end of a huge hit (video here), but the initial prognosis seemed to be quite good. It means Gronkowski will miss a long-awaited return to New England, at minimum.

The veteran tight end has been in outstanding form in 2021, with four touchdown receptions in the first three games of the season.