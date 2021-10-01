Rob Gronkowski expected to play against Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is banged up heading into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New England Patriots, but that does not mean the star tight end is going to miss an opportunity to face his former team and coach.

Gronk suffered a rib injury after taking a bit hit during his the Bucs’ 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend (video here). He got some positive news on Monday when X-rays came back negative, but he has not practiced this week.

Despite that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Friday that there is “no way” Gronkowski will miss Sunday’s game.

From @GMFB: #Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski hasn’t practiced with a rib injury… but do you think he’s missing THIS game? Plus, Antonio Brown (COVID) is back. pic.twitter.com/ncs2wFCt8l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2021

Gronkowski and Tom Brady have obviously had Week 4 circled on their calendars for a long time. They have to be salivating over their return to New England. Brady also doesn’t seem like himself heading into the big game, but both he and Gronk will be on the field barring something unforeseen.