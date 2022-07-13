Rob Gronkowski reveals why he left Patriots out of retirement announcement

Rob Gronkowski caused some unrest by not mentioning the New England Patriots in his recent retirement announcement despite playing most of his career with them. The former tight end was asked about that Tuesday, and he asserted that any controversy about that has been blown out of proportion.

Gronkowski said he did not acknowledge the Patriots in his most recent retirement post because he had already done so the first time he retired.

“I think it’s a little blown out of proportion,” Gronkowski told Sean McGuire of NESN. “I mean, I kind of did it when, you know, my first retirement.

“There’s no doubt I love New England. I love all the fans here in New England. There’s no doubt. But I felt like that speech or whatever, the time and place I did for the first one was great, and I was just kind of giving it for that retirement for the two years I had in Tampa. But I think it was blown out of proportion maybe a little. But I love New England, love everything about it.”

Gronkowski is correct when he mentions how he paid tribute to the Patriots upon his initial retirement in 2019. In his mind, he did not need to do so again, as that retirement closed the door on that phase of his career.

Whatever his intent, Gronk probably should have seen this coming. After all, Tom Brady caused a huge furor when he initially retired without acknowledging the Patriots. Circumstances were different here, but the omission was bound to be noticed.