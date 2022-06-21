Rob Gronkowski announces decision on NFL future

Tom Brady has decided to play at least one more season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Rob Gronkowski will not be joining him. For now, at least.

Gronkowski announced on Tuesday that he is once again retiring from the NFL. He thanked the Buccaneers for an “amazing ride.”

This is the second time Gronk has retired, and even his own agent does not think it will be the last. Drew Rosenhaus said in a text message to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he would not be surprised if Gronkowski returns during the 2022 season or plays the following year.

In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

Gronkowski first retired in 2018 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. He sat out 2019 and then returned in 2020 to join Brady in Tampa Bay. The two won another Super Bowl together that year.

Though he has suffered numerous significant injuries during his career, Gronkowski proved last season that he is still capable of playing at a high level. He caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games with the Bucs.

If this truly is the end for Gronkowski, his next stop will be the Hall of Fame. His 92 touchdown catches rank third all time among tight ends behind Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez. Gronk ranks fifth all time at the position with 9,286 receiving yards.