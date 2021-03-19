Rob Gronkowksi reveals last time he spoke with Bill Belichick

Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick have a history of winning together in New England. And apparently they had a good relationship too.

Gronk appeared on “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” and was asked the last time he spoke with Belichick. Gronk revealed that they last talked when Belichick generously showed up to the tight end’s Super Bowl event last year.

“It was at the Gronk Beach party,” Gronkowski said of his last conversation with Belichick. “That was super cool of him, when Coach (Belichick) came to the Gronk Beach party. All my friends, they were flipping out that he was there. That’s what was really cool, that my friends were flipping out. They were like, ‘Yo Rob, you got Coach Belichick here!’ They were like ‘Let’s take a picture with him.’ They were all going up to him to take a selfie and you could tell [he was like], ‘Why the heck did I come here?'”

That’s awesome, and it’s nice of Belichick for being a good sport.

That party was in February 2020. Gronk was retired at the time, and the Patriots had gone 12-4 and lost to the Titans in the playoffs.

Who would have figured that a year later, Gronk would be celebrating a Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Patriots would miss the playoffs?

H/T CBS Sports