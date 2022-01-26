Rob Gronkowski offers telling quote about his future with Bucs

Tom Brady has not yet committed to playing football in 2022, which means there is a chance the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to find a new starting quarterback this offseason. They may also need to start shopping for tight ends.

Rob Gronkowski spoke with TMZ on Tuesday about his playing future. He said his body is so beat up at the moment that he has no idea on whether he will return next season. Gronk even went as far as to say he would retire if forced to make a decision right now.

“If (the Bucs were) like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now,” Gronkowski said. “It’s two days after the season. I would be like, ‘No, I’m not playing, way too soon.’ You’ve gotta give it some time and some rest to see how everything goes.”

Gronkowski added that it could take him about a month or so to really evaluate his body. The 32-year-old has suffered numerous injuries throughout his career, which is the main reason he took a season off in 2019. Gronk missed several games this season after he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung on a vicious hit (video here). He said he only has minor “bumps and bruises” now.

“If I had an answer right now, it would be no,” Gronkowski said. “I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there. Just let things settle down — got to just heal a little bit.”

Gronkowski showed this season that he is still capable of making an impact. He had 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns despite missing five games. Many have speculated that his future will be tied to Brady’s, though he had a surprising remark about that recently.

Photo: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports