Watch: Ex-Patriot does funny impression of Bill Belichick’s pitch to Odell Beckham

The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a possibility for Odell Beckham Jr., and Bill Belichick is said to be enamored with the idea of signing the star receiver. If that’s true, former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich has an idea of how Belichick’s phone call to Beckham might have gone.

Ninkovich, who spent eight seasons with the Patriots, was asked on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Thursday to reenact a hypothetical phone conversation between Belichick and OBJ. The two-time Super Bowl champion did not disappoint.

Leaked conversation of Bill Belichick trying to convince Odell Beckham Jr. to become a Patriot right here ⬇️ 😂😭 @ninko50 pic.twitter.com/JuYLLmnBfa — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 11, 2021

Spot on.

A report on Wednesday claimed Belichick “badly” wants Beckham. The Patriots could certainly use a wide receiver to stretch the field, but it would be risky to pair Beckham with a rookie quarterback. He also probably would not get the type of volume he wants from Mac Jones.

Beckham has supposedly received strong pitches from at least two other teams. It sounds like he has drawn substantial interest since clearing waivers.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports