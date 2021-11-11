Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly gets recruiting pitches from two big names

Unsurprisingly, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is attracting plenty of interest as he makes his free agent decision. Part of that interest is coming in the form of high-profile recruiting calls.

According to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Beckham has heard from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to try to convince the wide receiver to join their respective teams.

Sources say #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and #Saints HC Sean Payton both reached out to Odell Beckham, Jr. to make their respective recruiting pitches. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2021

Based on other reporting, one of those two teams is not on Beckham’s final list of destinations. Perhaps that sparked the phone call in the first place. Another team is said to be very interested as well.

There is no timetable for Beckham to make his decision. The wide receiver prefers a contender, and presumably one where he’ll have a key role in the offense. He was probably given assurances of that by Wilson and Payton.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC