Report: Super Bowl-winning coach ‘badly’ wants Odell Beckham Jr

The market for Odell Beckham Jr. is starting to take shape now that he is officially a free agent, and at least one AFC team is reportedly making a big effort to sign him.

A source told ESPN’s Jordan Schultz on Wednesday that the New England Patriots are making a “strong push” to sign Beckham. Bill Belichick is said to want to star wide receiver “badly.”

🚨 Odell Beckham, Jr. Update: #Pats are making a “strong push” to sign OBJ, source says. Belichick wants Beckham on the roster badly. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2021

That is not the first we have heard of the Patriots having interest in Beckham. Adam Schefter said on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” this week that New England is in the mix for OBJ.

Belichick has a long history of buying low on talented players. He did so in the past with Pro Bowlers like Randy Moss and Corey Dillon, so it would not be a surprise if he wanted to make Beckham his next reclamation project.

Beckham wants to play for a contender, and the Patriots have reestablished themselves as one with three consecutive wins. One concern for them would be pairing Beckham with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones, but Belichick would probably be confident he can get Beckham to buy into the “Patriot Way.”

There have been numerous reports about Beckham’s preferences. He is said to be focusing on three teams, and the Patriots are not one of them. Perhaps that will change if Belichick makes a strong pitch.

