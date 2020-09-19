Rob Ryan rips Bruce Arians for Tom Brady criticism

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made headlines for his public criticism of Tom Brady, but it hasn’t impressed one well-known former NFL assistant.

Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan thinks Arians should have taken the blame himself rather than publicly calling out Brady.

“You wanna blame somebody, blame yourself because your team was outcoached,” Ryan said on Sky Sports’ “Inside the Huddle,” via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Ryan added that public criticism was “the wrong thing to do to Tom Brady. How about you rip yourself?”

Ryan has no issue firing off hot takes in the media. In this case, however, he’s taking the same side of an NFL icon, so maybe there’s something to this.

Arians, meanwhile, would definitely disagree with Ryan’s assessment of him and his coaches. He probably wouldn’t have wanted this to become a story after Week 1, but he’s also not going to shy away from it.