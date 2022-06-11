Panthers WR sends cryptic tweet about retirement

The Carolina Panthers may have some work to do in order to convince one of their leading wide receivers to stick around for 2022.

Robby Anderson sent a cryptic tweet Saturday indicating that he is considering retirement. There was no further context to the message, leaving observers to wonder what it meant.

Ain’t gone lie Thinking bout Retiring… — Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) June 11, 2022

Anderson could be messing around, but there’s no real reason to think that. After all, he’s not exactly known for censoring himself on social media.

The 29-year-old signed a 2-year, $29.5 million contract extension last year, and is committed to the Panthers through 2023. After a 1,000-yard campaign in 2020, he had just 519 receiving yards in 2021 as the entire Carolina offense struggled. He did not seem to enjoy playing with Sam Darnold that season, and perhaps that is factoring into his thinking here.