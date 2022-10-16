Report: Panthers open to trading 1 skill player besides Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey may not be the only player that the Carolina Panthers are opening up the phone lines for.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday that the Panthers are open to moving veteran wide receiver Robbie Anderson. The news comes after Schefter also reported that Carolina may listen to trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Anderson, who is going by “Robbie” this season after previously being known as “Robby Anderson” throughout his NFL career, is only two seasons removed from a 1,000-yard campaign with Carolina in 2020. But he has caught just 13 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown as Carolina’s entire offense has floundered. Anderson is in the first season of a two-year, $29.5 million extension (though there is a potential out before the 2023 season).

The Panthers are 1-4 and just fired head coach Matt Rhule, which is why a teardown is under consideration here. Anderson makes sense as a potential trade candidate as well given his awkwardness with others on the roster.