Video of Robert Griffin III dropping S-bomb on live TV goes viral

Robert Griffin III has been on the air with ESPN for several years now, but the former quarterback had a moment this week where he briefly forgot the basic rules of network television.

Griffin dropped an S-bomb during Tuesday morning’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN. It did not exactly seem like a mistake, either. RG3 was enthusiastically ranting about how the Denver Broncos set Russell Wilson up for failure and said you cannot expect the veteran quarterback “to make chicken out of chicken s—.”

You can see the video below:

RG3 dropping S-bombs on ESPN airwaves at 9:15 a.m. while discussing Russell Wilson. "When you bring in a quarterback of that caliber and you cater it to him, you have to fully cater it to him. Not put him in an offense with a first-time head coach, a first-time playcaller, a… pic.twitter.com/FJ6i8UWwhe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 5, 2024

It was almost like Griffin legitimately did not realize he was using a curse word. His colleagues blew right past it even though they were probably just as surprised as viewers.

RG3 has made a nice career for himself out of delivering hot takes. He has now found a new way to demand attention, even if it is one that ESPN executives will probably ask him not to repeat.