 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 6, 2024

Video of Robert Griffin III dropping S-bomb on live TV goes viral

March 6, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Robert Griffin III smiling

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Steve Young (left), Robert Griffin III (center) and Larry Fitzgerald on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III has been on the air with ESPN for several years now, but the former quarterback had a moment this week where he briefly forgot the basic rules of network television.

Griffin dropped an S-bomb during Tuesday morning’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN. It did not exactly seem like a mistake, either. RG3 was enthusiastically ranting about how the Denver Broncos set Russell Wilson up for failure and said you cannot expect the veteran quarterback “to make chicken out of chicken s—.”

You can see the video below:

It was almost like Griffin legitimately did not realize he was using a curse word. His colleagues blew right past it even though they were probably just as surprised as viewers.

RG3 has made a nice career for himself out of delivering hot takes. He has now found a new way to demand attention, even if it is one that ESPN executives will probably ask him not to repeat.

Article Tags

Robert Griffin III
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus