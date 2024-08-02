Skip Bayless makes big career announcement

Skip Bayless has confirmed the recent reports about the end of his run at FOX Sports 1.

In a social media post, Bayless said Friday was the last time he will appear on “Undisputed.” The 72-year-old said he has been planning for months to pursue other opportunities, though he did not say what he will do next.

“Today was my last show on Undisputed. I’m leaving FS1,” Bayless wrote. “I’ve been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I’m excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned.”

Today was my last show on Undisputed. I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 2, 2024

Bayless has been a co-host on “Undisputed” since leaving ESPN for FOX Sports in 2016. He had previously teamed with Stephen A. Smith at ESPN to popularize “First Take,” which Smith has continued to co-host. Bayless then teamed up with Shannon Sharpe for “Undisputed” on FS1.

Sharpe left FOX Sports last year after agreeing to a buyout with the network. The Hall of Fame former tight end has since joined ESPN and is part of the “First Take” rotation.

After Sharpe left, “Undisputed” went on hiatus last summer to try developing a new program/style. The format for the show changed, with Bayless functioning as both a moderator and commentator. Numerous panelists would appear on the show such as Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman, Rachel Nichols and Paul Pierce. But the show has not had the same one-on-one battle that it did under Bayless and Sharpe.

There has been some speculation that Bayless could return to ESPN now that he is leaving FOX. An ESPN spokesperson responded to that talk last month.