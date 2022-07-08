Randy Moss gets role change with ESPN

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.

Moss received interest from Amazon for its “Thursday Night Football” studio shows, according to Marchand. He ultimately chose to remain with ESPN in a slightly reduced role.

Moss has appeared on both “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “Monday Night Countdown” since he was hired by ESPN in 2016. He had some moments last season where he delivered takes that were questionable at best.