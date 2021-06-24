Robert Griffin III sends bizarrely racist tweet about his wife

Robert Griffin III showed off his racist side with a bizarre tweet about his wife Grete Sadeiko that involved stereotypes.

Griffin, the former Heisman Trophy winner, shared a video on Twitter of Sadeiko doing some squats. In his tweet, Griffin used alternating lower case and upper case letters, which is how one indicates sarcasm.

His words said: “come on bro your wife is white.”

“cOmE oN bRO yOUr WiFe iS wHiTE” pic.twitter.com/zRZ3LJBfPa — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 23, 2021

Griffin was apparently taking a shot at people who criticize him for being a black man with a white wife. His point seemed to be that his wife has a toned and curvy behind. Those who stereotype suggest such a rear is atypical for white women but more common for black women.

It’s hard to believe that a race and stereotype-focused person would be a hot candidate for TV analyst jobs, but apparently Griffin is.

The 31-year-old former quarterback has been married to wife Grete Šadeiko since 2018. The two have been dating since at least 2016, which is around the time Griffin left his previous wife.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0