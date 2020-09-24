Robert Kraft has charges dropped in prostitution case

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is no longer facing charges related to his alleged involvement with solicitation of prostitution last year.

Florida prosecutors on Thursday dismissed two charges against Kraft of soliciting a prostitute. The move was expected after prosecutors said earlier in the week that they would not appeal a court’s decision to block the release of a video that allegedly shows Kraft paying for sex acts in a massage parlor.

“Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution,” state attorney David Aronberg wrote in court documents obtained by TMZ.

Police say they obtained surveillance footage of Kraft paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., last year. However, judges ruled that investigators did not protect the privacy of legitimate customers while recording footage inside the spa. That is why the video, which was the best evidence prosecutors had, was thrown out.

When the story about Kraft originally came out, it was in the context of the massage parlor he visited being investigated for alleged sex trafficking. There have been no charges related to sex trafficking in the case.

In the end, the only thing Kraft faced was embarrassment. He dealt with plenty of embarrassing headlines related to the case, but there will be no charges.