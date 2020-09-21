Robert Kraft offered private plane to James White

Robert Kraft had a nice gesture for James White as the Patriots running back deals with a terrible situation.

White learned on Sunday night that his parents were involved in a fatal car crash. His father died in the crash, while his mother is in his critical condition.

White was listed as inactive for the Patriots’ game against the Seahawks in Seattle later in the evening.

According to a report from NBC Sports’ Michele Tafoya, Kraft, who owns the New England Patriots, offered the use of his private plane to White. White could have used the plane to fly to Florida immediately to see his mother.

Tafoya says that White declined and decided he would fly back home with the team instead.

White, who is in his seventh season, recognized the Kraft family earlier this year for their generosity.