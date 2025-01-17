49ers reportedly make huge promise to Robert Saleh

The San Francisco 49ers are targeting Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator, and they seem to be taking a big risk in doing so.

In an appearance on the “49ers +/-” podcast, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported that the Niners have pledged to make Saleh the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL if he accepts the job. The 49ers’ focus on Saleh is so complete that they have done very little work on any other possible candidates for the position.

Matt Barrows on the 49ers DC search: “It’s Robert Saleh or bust, really. Because they haven’t done much work with anybody else to this point. I’ve heard that they already told Saleh 'we will make you the highest paid defensive coordinator in all the land if you sign with us'. So… pic.twitter.com/E0pSkA9LIv — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 17, 2025

Saleh spent four seasons as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator before he became the head coach of the New York Jets. Obviously, the two sides know each other well. There does not seem to be much doubt that the fit is still there. The biggest complicating factor is Saleh’s candidacy for at least a few head coaching jobs. Saleh may not be the leading candidate for any of them, but if he were to land one, the 49ers would be back at square one.

The 49ers parted ways with Nick Sorensen at the end of the regular season. Most immediately saw Saleh as an ideal replacement, and the 49ers appear to agree.