Full extent of Aaron Rodgers’ injury revealed

Aaron Rodgers underwent an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury he suffered the night before, and the news was not good for the New York Jets quarterback.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career. Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd on New York’s fourth offensive snap of the game Monday night. The quarterback’s leg twisted awkwardly underneath him, and there was immediate concern that he ruptured his Achilles. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that the team was expecting the worst.

With Rodgers set to turn 40 in December, the big question now will be whether he wants to rehab a difficult injury and try to play next season. There is a legitimate possibility his tenure with the Jets will end after just four snaps.

Zach Wilson took over for New York after Rodgers got hurt and led the Jets to a thrilling overtime victory. The excitement from that win was short-lived for fans, unfortunately.