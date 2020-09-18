Robert Woods gets contract extension for $32 million guaranteed

Robert Woods is getting paid by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams and Woods agreed to a 4-year contract extension worth a reported $65 million. $32 million of that amount is guaranteed. The whole deal can be worth up to $68 million.

Woods has developed into the Rams’ top wide receiver. He has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and caught six passes for 105 yards in the team’s season opener against Dallas.

Woods wouldn’t be the first wide receiver the Rams have signed to an extension this season. They’ve also locked up a key defensive player, so their long-term core is quite secure for several years.