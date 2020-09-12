Cooper Kupp agrees to three-year contract extension with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have managed to negotiate their difficult cap situation to sign Cooper Kupp long-term.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams have agreed to a three-year contract extension with the star wide receiver. There was no immediate word on financial terms.

Rams and WR Cooper Kupp are finalizing a three-year extension that ties him to Los Angeles through the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to be signed today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020

This comes as a bit of a surprise. There was said to be a lot of work to do to get this done by Week 1. The Rams have managed it, putting Kupp’s contract situation to rest before the season opener.

Kupp caught 94 passes for 1,161 yards and ten touchdowns last season. The 27-year-old was entering the final season of his rookie deal.

This marks the second big contract extension the Rams have handed out this week as they lock down key talent for the long haul.