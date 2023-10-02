Rodney Harrison shared concerning pregame report about Zach Wilson

Rodney Harrison shared a concerning report about Zach Wilson prior to the “Sunday Night Football” game between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Harrison provides coverage for NBC during their pregame “Football Night in America” show. He, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth were on the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and provided a pregame report.

“We were just watching 7-on-7s with Zach Wilson, and he was missing wide-open guys,” Harrison said. “And this is 7-on-7 without the offensive line. That has to be a concern.”

That is not a good sign.

The 1-2 Jets were expecting to contend for the Super Bowl this season. But Aaron Rodgers got hurt minutes into his Jets debut, leading Wilson to come in as a replacement. The Jets have stuck with Wilson since then and have lost their last two games.

Wilson has completed just 52.4 percent of his passes, thrown four interceptions, and failed to pass for more than 170 yards in a game.

Maybe Harrison was just piling on, but Wilson’s inaccuracy has been a problem. There’s a reason why one franchise legend is sick of watching him play.