Video: Alex Smith celebrates news of activation off PUP list

Alex Smith has reached a major milestone in his recovery from his broken leg.

The Washington quarterback is expected to be activated on Sunday off the physically unable to perform list. His family celebrated the news by popping a bottle of bubbly and with a cake. Smith’s wife shared the videos and photo on Instagram Saturday.

Smith suffered a tibia and fibula fracture during Washington’s loss to Houston on Nov. 18, 2018. Not only was he carted off the field after having his leg broken, but he suffered a spiral fracture that caused more complications. On top of all that, Smith had a serious infection that threatened his career.

Washington has 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and added Kyle Allen this offseason. New Washington head coach Ron Rivera has said that Smith will have a chance to compete for the starting job once he is cleared.