Dwayne Haskins named starting quarterback by Washington

Dwayne Haskins has held onto his starting quarterback job with the Washington Football Team.

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Wednesday that Haskins will start Week 1, beating Alex Smith and Kyle Allen for the job.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has made the obvious official: Dwayne Haskins is their starting QB. Put him in the category of Tyrod Taylor and the #Chargers and likely Ryan Fitzpatrick and the #Dolphins — QB battles that never really were. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

This is no real surprise. Allen always looked like a longshot. Smith, on the other hand, is working his way back from a catastrophic injury. He may be a good option down the road, but camp was mostly about just getting him back on the field.

Washington is still hopeful that Haskins can be the franchise quarterback. The 23-year-old showed little last season, going 2-5 in seven starts with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’ll need to start showing some improvement in 2020.