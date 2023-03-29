Ron Rivera has honest admission about his future with Commanders

As indications continue to mount that owner Daniel Snyder is moving toward the sale of the Washington Commanders, excitement is growing among the team’s fanbase. For one organizational figure, however, uncertainty is coming.

Coach Ron Rivera admitted that any sale would leave his future in question, though he is prepared for the outcome. Rivera said he is prepared to fight for his job and will work to convince any new owner that he deserves more time.

“There will be a discussion about what happened over the last three years,”” Rivera told Ben Standig of The Athletic. “I’ll be honest. I’ll be upfront. Tell the truth. I’ll talk about the vision … and what I think will happen. … The owner has got to be able to believe in what I’m talking about. Hopefully, I can do that. And if not, I’ll be gone in a year.”

It is a sobering and realistic view of things from Rivera, who signed a five-year contract to coach Washington in 2020. He has gone 22-27-1 in three seasons so far, guiding the team to one playoff appearance but still seeking his first winning season.

The Commanders have some huge bids on the table, and momentum toward a sale seems to be increasing. Ultimately, Rivera’s future will come down to the vision of the new owners, and whether they are on board with what he is trying to do.