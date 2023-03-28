Commanders reportedly receive record bid from prospective buyer

Daniel Snyder is looking to sell the Washington Commanders for a record price, and the billionaire may accomplish that goal with ease if he finally decides to pull the trigger.

A group led by Josh Harris has submitted a $6 million bid for the Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion last summer, which is currently the record for an American sports franchise. There were rumblings at one point that Snyder wanted $7 billion, but it will be difficult for him to balk at a bid that surpasses the Broncos sale price by nearly $1.5 billion.

Harris and his Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment holding company own the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. An NBA legend recently joined Harris’ bidding group for the Commanders.

We learned a week ago that a new bidder had entered the mix. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has also had interest in the Commanders, and he has deeper pockets than anyone else who is involved.

While many believe Snyder could get cold feet and back out, his fellow NFL owners seem to want him gone. Indianpolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who has called for Snyder to be removed as an owner, said Monday that he expects the Commanders to be sold in the coming months.