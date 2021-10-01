 Skip to main content
Ron Rivera gets emotional after big surprise from Washington players

October 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ron Rivera

It’s pretty clear that coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team have a strong bond. That’s evidenced by what the team did for him on Friday.

Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2020, but had his one-year biopsy this week to confirm the coach remains cancer-free. When that came back negative, Washington players produced a video celebrating their coach and discussing what he means to them. The players also gathered donations for charities that fund new cancer research and treatments.

This is just awesome, and you can see what it means to Rivera. He actually has to compose himself at the end, understandably so.

Rivera was declared cancer-free in January after what was a very difficult 2020 season for him. Washington’s players had a good look at how difficult it was for him to coach through cancer treatment. It’s hard not to be inspired by that.

