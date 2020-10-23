Ron Rivera describes cancer fight as having 300-pound gorilla on his back

Ron Rivera on Friday offered a positive update about his cancer fight, though his battle has not been easy.

Rivera told reporters that things are said to be heading in the right direction. He has been receiving treatment for lymph node cancer ever since announcing his diagnosis in August.

But the first-year Washington Football Team head coach gave a glimpse of how difficult his struggle is. He says dealing with fatigue from the treatments is like having a 300-pound gorilla on his back. The coach usually is exhausted by 5 pm or so and needs to leave the facility. Many football coaches stay at the facility until late in the evening.

Rivera has received IV treatments during games and was visibly struggling to get through a few contests, according to reporters.

Coaching an NFL team is already an exhausting job. Coaching one while receiving cancer treatments is an even bigger beast.