Ron Rivera responds to Chase Young’s parting shot at Commanders

Chase Young made his opinion of the Washington Commanders clear after they traded him last week, and it should come as no surprise that Ron Rivera disagrees with the assessment.

After the Commanders sent him to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round draft pick, Young said he immediately recognized the differences between his new team and former team. The star defensive lineman said the “culture” is different in San Francisco.

“Culture. I see why they win,” Young said of the 49ers. “The details of each play, the details of each assignment are much greater.”

That seemed like as much of a shot at the Commanders as it was a compliment to the 49ers. Rivera was asked about the comments on Wednesday, and he defended his team’s culture.

“I think first and foremost is that, to me as far as I’m concerned, I’m excited about our football team. I like the things that we’re doing,” Rivera said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I like the direction we’re headed. I think culturally it’s a really solid place.”

Rivera added that the Commanders are still “learning and growing” and have a young quarterback, but he feels the team is trending in the right direction. He also praised Young and said he wishes the former No. 2 overall pick well in San Francisco.

The 49ers are one of the best teams in football. Washington has not had a winning season since 2015 and is 4-5 this year. You can understand why Young is pleased to now be a part of a Super Bowl contender.

It is also possible that Young had some issues with the Commanders, as there was an unflattering report about him that surfaced after the trade.