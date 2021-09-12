Ronnie Harrison ejected for shoving Chiefs RB coach Greg Lewis in altercation

Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison did not play much in Sunday’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he was ejected following a physical altercation with a coach.

Harrison was ejected in the first quarter after he and Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis exchanged shoves on the sideline. Lewis shoved Harrison first while attempting to get him away from a player who was on the ground, and Harrison took offense. He responded with a strong shove to Lewis’ neck area.

#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected for shoving a #Chiefs coach. pic.twitter.com/Nf6mLIHThi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

Here’s another angle of the altercation:

Ronnie Harrison ejected for this pic.twitter.com/k3bniHsEy7 — Tony X (@soIoucity) September 12, 2021

The Chiefs bench was initially flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. The officials then got together and also penalized Harrison and ejected him from the game.

We’ve seen players shove their own coaches during heated moments on the sideline, but that’s more of an internal issue. It would not be a surprise if Lewis is fined by the NFL for his role in the incident.