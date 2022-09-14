Russell Wilson weighs in on Broncos’ 4th down call

What did Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson think about the ball being taken out of his hands on a decisive fourth down play Monday against the Seattle Seahawks? Precisely what you would expect, in all likelihood.

Wilson weighed in on coach Nathaniel Hackett’s decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal with 20 seconds left instead of trusting the offense to convert a 4th-and-5. While Wilson was diplomatic about it, he made clear how he felt when asked if he agreed with Hackett’s public regret of the call.

Russell Wilson was just asked if he agrees with Nathaniel Hackett now saying he should have gone for it on 4th-and-5. "Listen…I think…uh…yeah." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 14, 2022

Wilson did add that he has full faith in Hackett, as well as kicker Brandon McManus, in spite of how the ending of the game went.

Wilson’s ability to say this is made easier by Hackett openly admitting he screwed up. The quarterback is not the type to throw his coach under the bus publicly, but with permission more or less granted, he did not have to hide his disappointment.

Of course, the Broncos found themselves in that spot because the Seahawks did a fine job keeping Wilson from shredding them defensively. The focus will ultimately be on the end of the game, and that made it pretty clear that the Broncos still appear to be a work in progress.