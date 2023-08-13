 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson trolled by Cardinals in since-deleted video

August 12, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Broncos QB Russell Wilson edited in a troll video from the Cardinals Twitter account

The NFL preseason is supposed to be a time for teams to get some reps in before the actual season begins. The Arizona Cardinals’ social media team, however, already seems to be in midseason form.

The Cardinals outlasted the Broncos 18-17 in both teams’ first taste of preseason action. That prompted the Cardinals’ official Twitter account to clown Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson with their own version of the viral “not real” airplane meme.

“That motherf—-r back there is not real,” the woman in the video says, pointing to an edited-in clip of Wilson doing workouts in the aisle.

The viral video amassed nearly five million views before the Cardinals’ Twitter account deleted it.

The clip of Wilson working out appeared to be shade over reports that the Broncos QB had annoyed his teammates last season by doing workouts mid-flight.

Wilson played four series for the Broncos, coming up scoreless in his first three drives before connecting on a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on his fourth try. He ended the night going 7-of-13 for 93 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 sack.

Russell Wilson
