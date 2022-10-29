Russell Wilson says he was doing high knees on airplane

Russell Wilson says he is ready to rock and roll for the Denver Broncos’ game in London on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson missed the Broncos’ Week 7 game due to a hamstring injury, but he is set to start in Week 8. The Broncos quarterback eagerly shared with reporters how determined he is to play. He told them that he spent a good part of the long flight to London preparing by watching film, receiving treatment on his hamstring, and even doing physical activity. To emphasize the point, Wilson was happy to share that he was doing high-knees exercises in the aisle while other players were asleep.

Here is #Broncos QB Russell Wilson describing his routine on the 8-hour flight. He talked about high knees. I believe he did treatment and leg work for chunk of time. Not sure it was four hours of high knees. If it was, then damn. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/J34iZX5sde — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 26, 2022

For context & clarity, here's Russell Wilson's full answer on how he spent the flight from Denver to London. Think it's an important distinction that he did four hours of treatment on his injured hamstring. Doesn't mean he was doing high-knees in the aisles for hours. pic.twitter.com/e67eOQjYuq — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 26, 2022

Though Wilson was making the point about how he was trying his best to get his body right so he could play in the game, the quote took on a life of its own.

Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2022

And of course came the memes:

The internet remains a ruthless place pic.twitter.com/tnpEhg0TFg — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 26, 2022

Wilson’s personality has always rubbed some the wrong way. Claiming you were doing high-knees on the plane while your teammates were sleeping is just asking to be mocked. That’s nothing new for Wilson though.