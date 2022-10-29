 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson says he was doing high knees on airplane

October 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson says he is ready to rock and roll for the Denver Broncos’ game in London on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson missed the Broncos’ Week 7 game due to a hamstring injury, but he is set to start in Week 8. The Broncos quarterback eagerly shared with reporters how determined he is to play. He told them that he spent a good part of the long flight to London preparing by watching film, receiving treatment on his hamstring, and even doing physical activity. To emphasize the point, Wilson was happy to share that he was doing high-knees exercises in the aisle while other players were asleep.

Though Wilson was making the point about how he was trying his best to get his body right so he could play in the game, the quote took on a life of its own.

And of course came the memes:

Wilson’s personality has always rubbed some the wrong way. Claiming you were doing high-knees on the plane while your teammates were sleeping is just asking to be mocked. That’s nothing new for Wilson though.

