Russell Wilson, Ciara list $28 million mansion for sale

April 15, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Russell Wilson and Ciara list their mansion

Russell Wilson will be spending most of his time in Denver after he was traded to the Broncos this offseason, which means the star quarterback and his wife Ciara won’t have as much use for their massive palace in Washington.

Wilson and Ciara own a mansion together on Lake Washington, and they are looking to sell the property. They listed the 11,000-square-foot home for sale for $28 million this week. The Bellevue, Wash., home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a full gym and a treehouse that has its own elevator. You can see some photos below:

The property was initially listed for $36 million, but the price has since been reduced to $28 million.

Believe it or not, Wilson’s home probably is not the most insane athlete palace we have seen hit the market this year.

