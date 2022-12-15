Russell Wilson may be poised for quick return from concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may not end up missing any games despite the alarming concussion he suffered last Sunday.

Wilson was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, though he did not appear to be holding back in any way. The Broncos quarterback remains in the concussion protocol, but has a chance to be cleared prior to Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Russell Wilson throwing with seemingly no limitations. pic.twitter.com/sfxecGI3ws — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 15, 2022

Wilson was injured late in Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs when he hit his head on the ground hard while being tackled. He appeared to be briefly knocked out, and TV cameras showed him with a huge knot on his forehead while leaving the field with his helmet removed.

While Wilson has had a miserable season, he did flash some of his old form in Sunday’s loss. The veteran threw three touchdown passes and tallied 247 passing yards in a 34-28 defeat.