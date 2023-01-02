Russell Wilson gets emotional after Broncos’ latest loss

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had an emotional message following his team’s latest loss on Sunday.

Wilson became teary-eyed when discussing the support he received from teammates amid widespread criticism this past week.

Russell Wilson got emotional postgame. Had tears in his eyes after being asked about the guys on the team that stood up for him this week. pic.twitter.com/VjMvl7eqhI — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023

“It meant the world to me,” Wilson said. “It meant the world to me because I give my all every day. I don’t know anything less. So, I’m grateful for these guys because they’ve worked their butts off, and for them to have my back, Jerry, he means the world to me, how much he works at his craft every day.”

Wilson is referencing Jerry Jeudy, who vocally defended the quarterback over some unflattering claims. Wilson also mentioned wide receiver K.J. Hamler, who also defended Wilson on social media.

There has been a lot of speculation all year suggesting that Wilson has not bonded with some of his teammates in Denver, and issues have been exacerbated by the team’s poor play. The Broncos kept it close Sunday against Kansas City, but lost 27-24, with Wilson going 26/38 for 222 yards.